Blackburn Rovers cast eyes over Lincoln City star

Blackburn Rovers have scouted Lincoln City’s out of contract defender Regan Poole ahead of the summer transfer window, as per Lancs Live.

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to get their summer business done as early as possible after a dreadful end to the winter window. Administrative errors meant they failed to complete deals for Lewis O’Brien and Ethan Brierley on deadline day and given the need for new signings, they simply have to avoid the same mistakes this time around.

The club hierarchy will have targets in the crosshairs ahead of the window and now, Lancs Live has revealed that one player who has been on their radar is ex-Manchester United defender Poole.

24-year-old defender Poole was a standout player for Lincoln City over the 2022/23 campaign but with his deal up at the end of the season, it has been confirmed that he’ll be heading for pastures new. He’s already been linked with a move to the Championship and now it is said that Blackburn Rovers have scouted the Welshman.

Playing as a centre-back and right wing-back, Poole managed three goals and four assists in 56 games this season.

Ready for a step up?

Poole has been a standout performer in League One so with his deal expiring, it seems like the right time for a step up.

He has been a key figure for Lincoln, thanks to his performances and leadership. He donned the captain’s armband for much of the season and his ability to play in a range of defensive roles has made him a valuable asset. Poole can play as a centre-back, right wing-back, right-back or in defensive midfield.

Poole could be a welcome addition to Jon Dahl Tomasson’s defensive department but after Rovers’ scouting trip, it remains to be seen if their interest is firmed up in the coming weeks and months.