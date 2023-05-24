3 wingers Charlton Athletic must keep in mind as the summer transfer window nears

Charlton Athletic will be hoping to make good use of the transfer market this summer and one area they’ll be determined to strengthen is out wide.

The Addicks have had Jesurun Rak-Sakyi starring on the right-hand side but he’ll be heading back to Crystal Palace this summer. His skills won’t be easy to replace, but there are some strong options that could be on the market.

Gwion Edwards has been linked but while he’s thrived at League One level before, there could be more attractive options available. Here, we put forward three wingers who Charlton Athletic should definitely consider looking at this summer…

Stuart McKinstry – Leeds United

20-year-old Scot McKinstry is reportedly set to leave Leeds United this summer and he should have some solid options in the EFL. He can play on the left or right-wing and could be a shrewd signing for a club looking to add a promising winger to their ranks.

He’s gained a good amount of senior experience after a season on loan at Motherwell and could develop into a really strong League One player if given the time to develop. As a free agent-to-be, he could be a really smart signing for the Addicks.

Olamide Shodipo – QPR

Another player approaching free agency is Shodipo, who fans may already be familiar with. The 25-year-old Irishman has spent spells on loan with Port Vale, Colchester United, Colchester United, Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City over the years.

He’s a quick, tricky player on either the left or right-hand side and could benefit from having a club to truly call home. His best loan stint saw him net 12 goals in 45 games for Oxford and if he could recapture that form, he’d be a real asset to whoever he joins next.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Carlos Mendes Gomes – Luton Town

Last but not least is former Atletico Madrid youngster Mendes Gomes. It remains to be seen just what Luton Town have planned for the Dakar-born forward but there can be no doubts about what he’s capable of.

He really caught the eye with Morecambe and earned a Championship move and managed an impressive nine goals and four assists in 37 games for Fleetwood this season. If he becomes available temporarily or permanently, he could be the perfect Rak-Sakyi replacement for Charlton Athletic.