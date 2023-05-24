3 Premier League free agents who’d be realistic summer signings for QPR

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth will surely be working hard as the summer transfer window draws closer.

The summer transfer window opens up in a few weeks. Clubs throughout the Championship will be drawing up their summer plans and there’s fewer teams in need of a solid showing in the transfer market than QPR.

After their disastrous 2022/23 season, the R’s are in desperate need of some new faces at the club, and as ever the Londoners will no doubt make good use of the free and loan market.

Here we look at three Premier League players who are set to become free agents this summer and who could be realistic signings for the R’s…

Shane Duffy

The Fulham centre-back is set to become a free agent this summer when his short-term contract expires. QPR desperately need some experience and quality at centre-back after seeing the likes of Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne struggle last season, whilst Jake Clarke-Salter struggled to maintain fitness.

Duffy has 322 career appearances to his name with nearly half of them coming in a Brighton shirt, with whom he won promotion from the Championship in 2017. He’s about experienced as they come and on a short-term contract, Duffy to QPR could be a very good bet.

Joel Robles

QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng has been linked with a summer exit and if he leaves then Ainsworth will definitely need a new no.1, and Leeds United’s Joel Robles could be a viable option.

The Spaniard has played for all of Atletico Madrid, Everton, Real Betis, and Leeds United. He’s played as the no.2 at Elland Road this season but has recently come into the starting XI, though he’s set to become a free agent this summer.

Providing that his wages aren’t an issue, Robles to QPR could be another shrewd move, especially if Dieng moves on.

Jack Colback

Former Sunderland and Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback is also out of contract this summer. The 33-year-old has bags of experience with over 400 career appearances to his name, with many of those coming in the Premier League too.

QPR could do with a bit of depth and a bit of steel in the middle of the pitch, and Colback would add just that. He’s a versatile player too, capable of playing at full-back or even in the middle of the defence, making him a potentially shrewd signing for a number of teams.