3 Premier League free agents who’d be realistic signings for Norwich City

Norwich City will be in the market for some fresh faces this summer after a 2022/23 campaign to forget.

David Wagner will be keen to make the most of his first summer transfer window in charge of Norwich City, and new recruits will be needed if they’re to push back towards the top-end of the Championship table.

There could be some notable departures at Carrow Road but the free transfer market will be a shrewd way to find replacements. With that in mind, we put forward three out of contract Premier League players who could be realistic signings for the Canaries…

Jack Stacey – AFC Bournemouth

Stuart Webber has admitted the time might’ve come for Max Aarons to be sold and Jack Stacey could be a shrewd option. He’s got Championship and Premier League pedigree and with his deal up, he could be one of this summer’s more shrewd replacement options.

Stacey can play as either a wing-back or a full-back, offering Wagner a bit of tactical versatility if he ever wishes to switch things up.

Shane Duffy – Fulham

Centre-back is an area that the Canaries have to bolster this summer and as an out of contract player, Irishman Duffy could be a solid option. He’s a real aerial presence in defence and from set-piece situations and his experience and leadership could make a valuable figure on and off the pitch.

Norwich could prefer a younger option, but the 31-year-old is certainly someone worth considering.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Romaine Mundle – Spurs

Of the young players approaching the end of their contracts at Premier League clubs, forward Mundle might be the most promising there is. He’s been a huge hit in Tottenham Hotspur’s U21s side, managing seven goals and five assists in the PL2.

He can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder and could definitely make a first-team breakthrough for Norwich City.