3 Premier League free agents who’d be realistic signings for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town are heading for the Championship and the club should be feeling optimistic about their chances of success upon their return to the second-tier.

Kieran McKenna and co look to have built a squad capable of impressing back in the Championship after winning promotion from League One but all those at Ipswich Town will know they can’t rest on their laurels.

Town have financial backing behind them but the free transfer market will be a shrewd way to make strong additions to their ranks. With that in mind, here are three out of contract Premier League players who could be realistic signings for the club…

Matty Longstaff – Newcastle United

Central midfielder Longstaff hasn’t gone on to hit the heights hoped of him at Newcastle United but there’s no doubt that he still has the potential become a top player. If given time to get back to his best after a tough time with injuries, Longstaff could become a real star in the Championship and would provide solid competition in Town’s midfield.

If available for nothing, he’d be a low risk signing but a swoop could certainly bring high rewards.

Malik Mothersole – Chelsea

Although he wouldn’t be an option for the starting XI right away, Mothersole could be a promising addition to McKenna’s attacking ranks. The 19-year-old has a respectable goalscoring record for Chelsea’s U18s and U21s but it’s his success against senior opposition which catches the eye.

Mothersole scored braces against League Two winners Leyton Orient and League One play-off side Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy. It shows his abilities translate onto the senior scene well and if given time to develop, he could be a future first-team player for Ipswich.

Nathan Ferguson – Crystal Palace

Ferguson has struggled since leaving West Brom for Crystal Palace but if he could get back to his best and stay fit, he could be a great signing for Ipswich Town as they look to continue on their upward trajectory.

He can play as a right-back or right-sided centre-back, offering options in both a back three or back four. He looked a real star during his breakthrough at The Hawthorns and a fresh start at Portman Road could really get him back on track.