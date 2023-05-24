3 Championship free agents who’d be realistic summer signings for West Brom

West Brom made good use of the free agent market last summer, and expect them to do the same again this summer.

It doesn’t look like Carlos Corberan will have much funding for this summer’s transfer window. But West Brom remains an attractive club to play for – especially under Corberan – and so they could have first say on a lot of players on the free agent market this summer.

There’s plenty of work to do at The Hawthorns if the Baggies are to improve on their 9th place finish in the 2022/23 season, and here we look at three Championship players set to become free agent this summer and who’d be realistic summer signings for West Brom…

Oliver Norwood

Sheffield United central midfielder Norwood remains out of contract in the summer. The 32-year-old played a key role for the Blades during their promotion-winning 2022/23 season, featuring in all 46 of their league games, scoring twice and assisting five.

He’s a live wire in the middle of the park and a very experienced player at Championship level – he would offer some amazing competition and depth in the middle for West Brom, but it remains to be seen whether or not he’s offered a new Sheffield United deal.

Ryan Manning

The Swansea City man is set to become a free agent next month, and he’ll become a very in-demand name when he does so. A host of clubs have already been linked with him ahead of the summer with Leeds United one of the teams said to be keen.

A left-back, Manning can also play at centre-back and even in a more advanced position on the flank too. He’s also a very good creative player having racked up 10 assists for the Swans in the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

West Brom relied very heavily on Conor Townsend last season and so bringing in some added cover on the left would be a very smart move from Corberan.

Chiedozie Ogbene

The Irish international has already been linked with a potential summer move to The Hawthorns, with several other Championship clubs said to be keen on the 26-year-old.

Rotherham United are doing all they can to keep the versatile attacker but it looks like he’ll be moving on to bigger and better things this summer.

He’s a very useful attacking player, capable of scoring and creating goals, and able to play in a number of positions along the front-line. With Daryl Dike sidelined and Karlan Grant facing an uncertain summer, Ogbene could be a very shrewd signing for the Baggies.