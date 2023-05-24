3 Championship free agents who’d be realistic summer signings for Hull City

Hull City spent well last summer. But the Tigers will be having a more shrewd transfer window this time round.

It’s been well-documented that Hull City are keen to work within the FFP guidelines going forward. It comes after the Tigers spent heavily in last summer’s transfer window, with boss Liam Rosenior now tasked with bolstering his side in this summer’s transfer window on a tighter budget.

But there’s still plenty of options out there. The loan market will be used and Hull will no doubt have an eye on players who are out of contract next month too.

Here we look at three Championship free agents who could be realistic summer signings for Hull City…

Jay Dasilva

Left-back is a position that Rosenior should look to bolster this summer with Callum Elder the only recognised left-back at the club.

And Bristol City’s departing full-back Jay Dasilva could be a very shrewd option for the Tigers – the 25-year-old former Chelsea man is leaving Bristol City after five seasons where he racked up well over 100 Championship appearances for the club, including 34 in the 2022/23 campaign.

Dasilva is a very contemporary full-back who can operate as a wing-back too, and his pace and passing ability could make him ideal in a Rosenior side. He already has Championship suitors though, so Hull would need to act fast to bring him in.

Bradley Dack

Bradley Dack looks like he could be leaving Blackburn Rovers this summer. It’d be a sad end to his time at the club – Dack is clearly a player with great ability but a couple of long-term injuries has thrown him down the pecking order at Ewood Park.

He managed to rediscover some fitness last season though featuring 27 times in the Championship and scoring four times. Dack is a very gifted technical player and if he’s given time to re-adapt to the Championship and to rediscover his scoring touch, he could become one of the league’s best no.10s once again.

Lucas Joao

Hull City are being tipped to bolster their attacking options this summer. Top scorer Oscar Estupinan struggled with fitness and consistency last season, whilst the likes of Benjamin Tetteh and Brighton loanee Aaron Connolly spent a lot of time on the sidelines, leaving the Tigers with barely any options in attack.

But departing Reading man Joao could be a shrewd signing for Hull City. Joao has had his share of injuries in the past but he managed to feature 34 times in the 2022/23 Championship season, scoring seven.

During three-and-a-half seasons at Reading, Joao netted 32 league goals for the Royals. He’s a very robust and experienced Championship striker and at 29 years old, he’s still in his prime years.