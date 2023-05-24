3 central midfielders Swindon Town should consider instead of out of contract League Two man

Swindon Town were credited with interest in Joss Labadie on Wednesday but Michael Flynn and co would be wise to consider other options too.

Labadie played under Flynn’s management at Swindon Town and Walsall. He’s a veteran at League One and League Two level and given that he’s familiar with how the new boss works, he could make for a smart addition.

However, there could be some more attractive options on the market for the Robins. Here, we put forward three that should be in the thinking of those at the County Ground…

Regan Hendry – Forest Green Rovers

Ex-Celtic starlet Hendry will be available for nothing once his Forest Green contract expires and he could be a shrewd midfield addition for Swindon Town. At 25, the Scot has the best years of his career firmly ahead of him and if given the game time, he could become a real force in League Two.

He can play as a defensive midfielder or in central midfield and would be another cheap midfield signing.

Max Sanders – Lincoln City

Sanders is also heading for free agency and it was a bit of a surprise to see him let go by the Imps. He proved to be a tidy operator in the middle for Mark Kennedy, mainly playing as a no.8.

As a former Brighton & Hove Albion academy player, Sanders has plenty of potential to maximise and having gained plenty of EFL experience during his time at Sincil Bank, he’d be capable of coming straight into Flynn’s starting XI.

Liam Kinsella – Walsall

Flynn will be more than familiar with Kinsella from his time with the Saddlers. The versatile midfielder is available on a free transfer as he ends his long-term affiliation with the club and could be one of League Two’s best free agent options.

The 27-year-old can play in midfield or out on the right as a wing-back or full-back. He could become an influential figure straight away but there could be competition for his signature.