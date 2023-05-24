2 decisions that could come back to haunt Middlesbrough as retained list is announced

Middlesbrough have announced their retained list following the end of the 2022/23 Championship campaign, with a handful of players with first-team experience set to leave the club.

Middlesbrough endured an difficult opening few months of the season, dipping in and out of the relegation zone under then-manager Chris Wilder. But with the arrival of new boss Michael Carrick, Boro’s fortunes and form changed for the better, pushing up the table and into the play-offs. But this ended in heartbreak after a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Coventry City.

Now concentration moves to next season and the summer transfer window. But ahead of that Boro have announced their retained list, with four senior players set to depart along with seven youngsters.

Here, we look at two decisions that could come back to haunt Carrick’s side…

Letting Grant Hall leave…

Hall was one of Rotherham United’s best defenders last season when fit but a string of successive injuries kept him out for the latter months of the campaign.

Given Boro’s troubles with injury at centre-back, with Matt Clarke being a long-term absentee, Dael Fry missing the end of the season, and Paddy McNair being on the treatment table for a few weeks across the season, it may have made sense to keep Hall for another year.

He could have also demanded a transfer fee given his performances for the Millers and so if it didn’t work out in terms of playing time at the Riverside, they would then have the option to sell for a fee in January should the right offer come in.

Releasing promising youngster Cornet…

Cornet has been a regular for the Boro development squad following his move from fellow Championship side Watford, and so could have made a move into the first-team fold in the years to come.

At just 20 years old, he has a bright future ahead of him and could follow in the footsteps of a fellow 20-year-old central midfielder Hayden Hackney who has been a mainstay in the team since Carrick took the reins.

He is now a free agent and could secure a move to the third Championship club of his career, but hopefully this time he will get some playing time under his belt at senior level.