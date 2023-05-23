Swansea City’s compensation demands revealed as Southampton work on Russell Martin appointment

Swansea City want £800,000 compensation for Russell Martin and his staff, according to Swansea Independent, as Southampton work on a deal to appoint the 37-year-old.

It’s reported that Martin has verbally agreed to take over at Southampton as they prepare for life back in the Championship. Martin has a year left on his Swansea City contract and so the Welsh club are due compensation, which an emerging report from Swansea Independent says is in the region of just £800,000.

But Martin to St Mary’s has hit a bit of an impasse. Swansea Independent say that the Swans are still resigned to losing Martin and that they expect the move to be announced this week, but recent changes within the Saints’ boardroom is delaying Martin’s move from Swansea.

Swansea Independent say that talks between Swansea and Southampton regarding compensation ‘were left at stalemate last night’. Their report also says that the Swans ‘are keen to get the matter sorted out so they can progress with their own managerial replacement’.

Martin to Southampton…

Martin’s move to the south coast club looks to have its obstacles, but as does any managerial appointment. Swansea City will want their compensation – as minor as it is – and they’ll want the move to be finalised soon so that they can work on their replacement.

Nathan Jones’ name has been mentioned as a possible replacement but expect the Swans board to have a shortlist of potential bosses for when Martin’s move to Southampton is confirmed.

It’s looking like it could be a very difficult summer for the Swans and the longer that Martin’s move to Southampton is delayed, the less time that Swansea City have to work on their own preparations.