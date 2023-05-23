Rak-Sakyi replacement, new left-back – Is this Charlton Athletic’s ideal starting XI for next season?

Charlton Athletic will be playing League One football again next season and it will be hoped that Dean Holden’s side can push back towards the top-end of the division.

The Addicks endured a tough start to the season under Ben Garner but found their feet under Holden. The popular boss has committed his long-term future to the club too, so it will his first full season at The Valley can be a successful one.

A number of players are leaving when their deals expire though and there are some gaps in key areas that will need addressing in the summer transfer window. With that said, we look at what Charlton Athletic’s ideal starting XI for next season could look like…

Starting in goal, it seems as though Ashley Maynard-Brewer will be the no.1 ‘keeper having impressed since coming into the side ahead of Joe Wollacott. In front of him, Lucas Ness could be a real star when fit while it will be hoped that Michael Hector will put pen to paper on a new deal following a strong six months since signing in the winter.

At left-back, a new addition should be on the radar. Terell Thomas can play there but a natural left-sider and out-and-out left-back should be on Holden’s shopping list looking to the summer window.

In midfield, George Dobson and Scott Fraser will both have key roles to play in taking Charlton Athletic up the division but the third spot will be up for grabs. Academy graduate Aaron Henry is an option if he signs a new deal while Jack Payne might hope for more starting opportunities but otherwise, the Addicks may have to dip into the transfer market again.

The gap left by the departing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is going to be a tough one to fill and on the left, it could be a straight battle between Tyreece Campbell and Corey Blackett-Taylor for the starting berth.

Up top, Miles Leaburn should retain his place in the side.