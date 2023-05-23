Opinion: Portsmouth should consider out of contract Fulham man in bid to fill vacant starting XI spot

Portsmouth need to bolster across the board this summer if they’re to push back into the League One promotion fight next season.

Portsmouth have plenty of areas that need strengthening but one that should be viewed as a matter of importance is goalkeeper.

Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward are the only ‘keepers contracted to the club beyond this summer. Matt Macey enjoyed a decent loan spell over the second half of the campaign and John Mousinho has said that a reunion is something he’d be interested in. However, he’s still under contract with Luton Town beyond this summer and given the unpredictability of the transfer market, it will be wise for Pompey to consider other options.

With that said, one option definitely worth keeping in mind is Fulham youngster George Wickens.

A cheaper, long-term option…

Macey’s contract situation at Kenilworth Road would require Portsmouth to pay a fee for his services. That wouldn’t be the case with Wickens, who sees his current deal at Fulham expire at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 21-year-old looks like a bright talent for the future but as his contract runs down, he’s drawing interest from elsewhere. The Daily Mail has claimed he has admirers at Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Luton Town but it is added that he is after more minutes, something that might not be too likely at any of those three clubs. That level of interest shows his calibre though.

That’s where Portsmouth could come in. He could compete with Josh Oluwayemi for the starting spot at Fratton Park, hopefully driving one another to new levels as they look to maximise their respective potentials. It could be seen as a gamble putting trust into two ‘keepers with limited first-team experience but the benefits are clear to see. Both could have significant resale values further down the line and with Wickens available for nothing, there’s little risk in a move for his services.

Wickens impressed in a loan spell with Wealdstone last season, proving why he’s been highly rated at Craven Cottage. He has continued to perform for the Fulham U21s but it looks like the right time for him to play regularly at a senior level.

Portsmouth could offer him the chance to do so and even if a Macey return is the preferred option, Wickens is certainly a player to keep in mind at Fratton Park.