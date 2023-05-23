Middlesbrough face competition from two German clubs for Manchester City man

Middlesbrough are keen on making loanee Zack Steffen’s temporary deal permanent this summer, but face competition from Germany, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough secured the loan signing of Steffen from Manchester City in the summer, with the USA international quickly establishing himself as the first choice under all three of Boro’s managers this season.

Under the guidance of current head coach Michael Carrick, Steffen was integral to how the Manchester United and England legend wanted his side to play.

The goalkeeper would often start attacks with his direct kicking and throwing ability, also helping to keep possession when needed. So it comes as no surprise that the Teessiders are keen to bring in the shot stopper on a permanent deal in the coming months.

However, according to the report from The Northern Echo, Boro do face competition from two sides in Germany, and so it will certainly be interesting as to where the 28-year-old ends up or whether he makes a move away from Manchester City at all.

Could be a blow for Boro…

Middlesbrough of course are due to spend another season in the Championship after their play-off semi-final defeat to Coventry City and so they will not have the additional financial backing that promotion to the Premier League brings. Therefore, Steffen’s wages could well be a problem in bringing him back to the Riverside.

Sides in the Bundesliga will have more spending power than the Championship club and so this could sway a deal in their favour if a concrete offer came in, and could prove to be somewhat of a blow for Carrick’s team.

However, given he has an affiliation with the club after spending the season on loan, this could prove to be beneficial in helping Middlesbrough sign the Manchester City loanee again, but this time on a permanent deal.