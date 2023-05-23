Loan star says, forward signs deal – Is this Leyton Orient’s ideal starting XI for next season?

Leyton Orient are heading for League One football and Richie Wellens and co will know they need to bolster their ranks for next season.

Leyton Orient enjoyed a formidable 2022/23 campaign, winning the League Two title to complete a long-awaited return to the third-tier. It was a fantastic campaign for Wellens and all those at Brisbane Road, deservedly finishing top of the pile.

However, despite the strong season, Orient can’t afford to rest on their laurels. New additions will be needed to add depth to their ranks and quality to their starting XI, so here, we look at what the O’s ideal starting XI for next season could look like…

Looking at that XI, it’s clear to see just how important the coming weeks are for Orient. Of those in the starting lineup above, all of Lawrence Vigouroux, Omar Beckles and Paul Smyth – arguably three of the club’s most important players – are all out of contract as it stands.

Keeping that trio will be vital for Wellens and co and if they move on, they certainly won’t be easy players to replace.

There could be a new starting XI-ready centre-back to come into the lineup, though Dan Happe is a strong contender for a place in the team if he can get back to his best after a length spell on the sidelines.

In midfield, it could be that Jordan Brown earns a starting berth after an impressive breakthrough. He can play just about anywhere and following the extension of his contract, he could go onto bigger and better things moving forward.

Keeping loan star Idris El Mizouni will be a tough task given that Watford and Derby County have both been linked but in an ideal world, he’d come right back into the side if a return deal can be struck with Ipswich Town.

At striker, Aaron Drinan is the only one contracted to the club beyond the end of this summer although Ruel Sotiriou can also play centrally. Regardless of that though, centre-forward is a position Orient should be looking to bolster ahead of their League One return.