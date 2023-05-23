Live EFL transfer news: Blackburn in striker pursuit, Hartlepool man facing uncertain summer + more

Welcome back to The72’s live English Football League transfer blog.

It was another eventful week of EFL action last time around as the play-off finals were all confirmed. Luton Town and Coventry City will face off in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday will play Barnsley in the third-tier final and Stockport County and Carlisle United face one another in the fight to rise out of League Two.

Before those ties though, there will be plenty of transfer speculation to get through. Follow it all here on our live transfer news feed…

10:28am – Burnley rivalling Brighton for Denmark’s Nelsson

Burnley are rivalling Brighton & Hove Albion for the signing of Galatasaray and Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, reports claim.

Reports coming out of Turkey (via Sport Witness) are claiming that Burnley and Brighton have both scouted Nelsson this season and that both clubs are ready to make their move once the Super Lig season is over.

It’s claimed that Nelsson has a release clause of €25million but that Galatasaray could settle for less – somewhere in the region of €20million.

09:35am – Kaminski facing uncertain Blackburn future

Blackburn Rovers director of football Gregg Broughton has said the club want two goalkeepers competing for the no.1 spot but failed to rule out an exit for Thomas Kaminski.

Injury struck the 30-year-old earlier this year, opening the door for Aynsley Pears to take the starting spot. The ex-Middlesbrough man made the most of the chance to impress too and Kaminski didn’t play again all season.

It has led to questions over his future given the quality he possesses and when Pears penned a new long-term deal earlier this month, even more speculation has been circulating over Kaminski’s future.

Full story.

09:12am – Middlesbrough facing German competition in Steffen pursuit

Middlesbrough are keen on making loanee Zack Steffen’s temporary deal permanent this summer, but face competition from Germany, according to The Northern Echo.

Full story.

09:01am – Burnley in talks to sign Arsenal’s Lokongo on loan-to-buy deal

Burnley ‘are in talks’ with Arsenal regarding a loan-to-buy deal for Sambi Lokonga, reports Football Insider.

The Belgian midfielder joined Arsenal in 2021 but has since fallen well down the pecking order, having been sent out on loan to Crystal Palace in the second half of this season where he’s featured nine times in the Premier League.

And just this morning, Football Insider reported that Burnley are in talks with Arsenal over a deal for Lokonga. It would be a loan deal at first but with the option to buy, with Burnley said to have made Lokonga a ‘top target this summer’ as they return to the top flight. Full story.

Bristol City’s recent links with Blackpool star Jerry Yates have been played down by Bristol Live.

The Sun claimed over the weekend that West Brom, Luton Town, Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Bristol City are all keen on the £4m-rated forward. However, Bristol Live has shown played down the latter’s interest.

They state that the Robins have watched Yates in the past but at the moment, he’s not someone on their radar. A striker isn’t on Nigel Pearson’s shopping list at the moment, so a move for the Blackpool man seems unlikely.

Full story.

08:18am – Hartlepool to let Paterson leave this summer

Hartlepool United are set to leave the door open for Brody Paterson to leave this summer, as per the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 22.05.23, 17:32).

The Daily Record says Paterson will be allowed to head elsewhere if a move opens up. He only signed last summer but following 16 appearances over the first half of the season, the ex-Celtic youngster returned to Scotland with Cove Rangers in January.

The 22-year-old has a year left on his deal but it seems his time with the club is poised to come to an end over the summer.

08:10am – Leeds scout Blackburn’s Adam Wharton

Leeds United ‘look set to rival’ Premier League clubs in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers starlet Adam Wharton, claims Football League World.

Wharton, 18, has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs after his breakthrough season in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

Newcastle United are the team to have been mentioned the most. The Magpies are said to have scouted Wharton extensively ahead of the summer, with the likes of Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham all mentioned alongside the central midfielder as well.

Full story.

08:07am – Blackburn and Swansea battling to sign Plymouth’s Ennis

Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are battling to sign Plymouth Argyle striker Niall Ennis, reports Alan Nixon.

Ennis, 24, is out of contract at Plymouth Argyle this summer. The attacker has just capped his most impressive season with the club having featured 38 times in the 2022/23 League One season, scoring 12 times and assisting five more.

Argyle have made a contract renewal offer to the former Wolves youngster. But Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are weighing up summer swoops for the Englishman.

Full story.

14:07pm – Reading starlet Fletcher set for Manchester City

Manchester City are looking to wrap up a £1m deal for 16-year-old Reading starlet Luca Fletcher, according to the Daily Mail.

The Royals prodigy has impressed in the relegated Championship club’s academy and at youth level for England and despite interest from West Ham and Brghton & Hove Albion, he’s looking set for a move to the Premier League champions.

Full story.

13:30pm – Luton Town among sides keen on Fulham ‘keeper

Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Southampton are all admirers of Fulham goalkeeper George Wickens, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and as he looks to move somewhere for more first-team opportunities, the Hatters are among those who could be an option.

Full story.

12:05pm – Taylor Moore to leave Bristol City

Bristol City defender Taylor Moore will leave Ashton Gate this summer and already has interest from loan club Shrewsbury Town and European sides, as per Bristol Live.

Moore spent time on RC Lens’ youth academy and as he speaks fluent French, a return to the continent could be on the cards when his deal expires. The Shrews are hopeful of keeping the versatile ace after his successful loan spell though and have made an offer.

Full story.

11:42am – Watford to let Assombalonga and Bacuna leave

Watford pair Britt Assombalonga and Juninho Bacuna are both set to leave the club when their deals expire this summer, as per Darren Witcoop.

Both arrived on short-term deals in the winter and with neither making a particularly notable impact in their spells at the club, it seems both will be heading for pastures new this summer.

Full story.

10:54am – Leeds keen on Swansea City’s Ryan Manning

Leeds United are interested in departing Swansea City man Ryan Manning, claims a report from Football League World.

And an emerging report has claimed that Leeds United are keeping tabs on Manning ahead of his contract expiry, ‘regardless of which division’ they’ll be playing in next season with Sam Allardyce’s side facing relegation to the Championship.

09:02am – Departing Portsmouth man eyed by Burton Albion

Burton Albion are the latest side to show interest in out of contract Portsmouth attacking midfielder Michael Jacobs, it was said by The News over the weekend. The 31-year-old will exit Fratton Park when his deal expires and he’s eyeing a move closer to home.

Northampton Town have been linked with a reunion but Burton are also claimed to be looking at Jacobs.

Full story.

08:55am – Boro’s Akpom price tag revealed

Middlesbrough fear bids will be coming in for star man Chuba Akpom this summer and will demand £15m for his services, according to reporter Alan Nixon.

Akpom thrived in a new attacking midfielder role after Michael Carrick’s appointment, netting 29 goals in 42 appearances. His displays have drawn interest from elsewhere though and he only has 12 months remaining on his current contract.

Full story.

08:37am – Sheffield United and Burnley hold Ryan Kent talks

TEAMtalk reports that the Blades, the Clarets and Premier League strugglers Everton have all held talks with Rangers’ out of contract winger Kent in the last few weeks. He’ll be available for nothing when his deal expires and he looks to have plenty of options available heading into free agency.

Kent has managed 33 goals and 57 assists in 218 games for Rangers and after leaving Liverpool on an initial loan in 2018, he could return to English shores this summer.

Full story.

08:12am – Blackburn Rovers join chase for Preston loan star Cannon

Preston have been linked with a reunion but reports of rival interest from Swansea City have circulated. Now, reporting on his Patreon, Alan Nixon has said Blackburn Rovers are also interested in the 20-year-old.

The trio’s hopes could be dashed if Everton are relegated though as Sean Dyche plans on keeping Cannon if the Toffees drop out of the Premier League.

Cannon managed eight goals and an assist in 21 games while on loan with North End over the second half of this season.

Full story.

08:00am – Sunderland bracing for star man interest

Sunderland could sell ‘a couple’ of their prized assets as they brace for summer interest, it has been said.

The Sun reports that Patrick Roberts could move on as he enters the final 12 months of his deal while Dan Neil also had admirers. Jack Clarke and Anthony Patterson have already been linked with Premier League moves.

Full story.