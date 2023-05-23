Leeds United have scouted Blackburn Rovers man this season, report claims

Leeds United ‘look set to rival’ Premier League clubs in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers starlet Adam Wharton, claims Football League World.

Wharton, 18, has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs after his breakthrough season in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

Newcastle United are the team to have been mentioned the most. The Magpies are said to have scouted Wharton extensively ahead of the summer, with the likes of Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham all mentioned alongside the central midfielder as well.

But an emerging report from Football League World has claimed that Wharton is now being eyed up by Leeds United. Their report claims that Leeds scouts have watched Wharton in action this season and that they ‘may be about to join the race’ to sign him this summer.

A potential Leeds summer swoop for Wharton though is ‘contingent on surviving the drop’ – Sam Allardyce’s side currently sit in 19th place of the table and two points adrift with a game left.

Wharton going nowhere…

Despite all these Premier League links to Wharton, it seems like he’s staying at Ewood Park for the time being. Rovers’ director of football Gregg Broughton said earlier this month that it would take an ‘unbelievable’ offer for Rovers to part ways with the youngster, so expect him to be at Blackburn Rovers next season.

But if Wharton can play a lot of games next season then he’ll further put himself in the shop window, driving his transfer value up at the same time.

Rovers won’t want a repeat of Ben Brereton Diaz’s situation here, but it looks like they have another valuable asset in Wharton which they’ll eventually cash in.