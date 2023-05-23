Key Blackburn Rovers figure reveals transfer position amid doubts over 30-year-old’s future

Blackburn Rovers director of football Gregg Broughton has said the club want two goalkeepers competing for the no.1 spot but failed to rule out an exit for Thomas Kaminski.

Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper Kaminski has been the starting ‘keeper for much of his time at Ewood Park. He signed from KAA Gent in August 2020 and since then, the Belgian has kept 33 clean sheets in 118 games while becoming a widely popular figure in the process.

However, injury struck the 30-year-old earlier this year, opening the door for Aynsley Pears to take the starting spot. The ex-Middlesbrough man made the most of the chance to impress too and Kaminski didn’t play again all season.

It has led to questions over his future given the quality he possesses and when Pears penned a new long-term deal earlier this month, even more speculation has been circulating over Kaminski’s future.

Now though, Rovers director Broughton has revealed his position. As quoted by Lancs Live, he said that offering Pears a new contract was a ‘no-brainer’ before stressing they want to have two top goalkeepers battling for a starting spot. He said:

“We want a model where we have two goalkeepers that can challenge and push each other for the number one shirt. We have been clear on that both externally and internally.

“We don’t want a nailed-on number one and someone who sits there waiting for them to get injured. We need two that can push themselves hard and that is where we think that we are now.”

Broughton was later directly asked about selling Kaminski, to which he replied:

“At the moment, we have to develop a player-trading mode. I am not saying we are selling Thomas Kaminski, but we have to be aware that in the club because of Financial Fair Play, we have to generate transfer incomes.

Will Kaminski stay to fight?

The goalkeeper position is one that has been subject of much debate among Blackburn Rovers fans. Pears impressed when given the chance but amid a couple of questionable moments, there were some who believed Kaminski should’ve been brought back into the side given just how good he’s been at Ewood Park for the most part.

Having Pears and Kaminski battling it out for a starting spot could be perfect. Both will be able to push each other to new heights hopefully, getting the best out of one another as they fight for the no.1 shirt.

However, given Kaminski’s qualities, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was to draw interest from elsewhere if Pears remains the starting ‘keeper next season. This could be one to watch over the summer.