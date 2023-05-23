Hartlepool United to let 22-year-old leave this summer, report reveals

Hartlepool United are set to leave the door open for Brody Paterson to leave this summer, as per the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 22.05.23, 17:32).

Hartlepool United are gearing up for a return to National League football and after a 2022/23 season to forget, it wouldn’t be a surprise if a whole host of players head for the exit door ahead of the new campaign.

Last summer’s recruitment was, for the most part, a significant failure. It will be hoped that can change heading into the upcoming transfer window but for new faces to come in, a good chunk will likely head for pastures new.

Now, reports have said one player who will be free to move on is left-back Paterson.

The Daily Record says Paterson will be allowed to head elsewhere if a move opens up. He only signed last summer but following 16 appearances over the first half of the season, the ex-Celtic youngster returned to Scotland with Cove Rangers in January.

The 22-year-old has a year left on his deal but it seems his time with the club is poised to come to an end over the summer.

A summer clearout awaits…

A whole host of out of contract players are moving on this summer and it remains to be seen just how many of those under contract move on as well. Either way, John Askey will have a big rebuild job on his hands looking towards next season.

The ranks need freshening up and it will be hoped that those who come in can help the Pools push for an immediate return to the EFL.

As for Paterson, it will be interesting to see just where he ends up after a tough first foray into EFL football.