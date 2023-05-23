Burnley and Brighton keen on Danish international who has €25m release clause

Burnley are rivalling Brighton & Hove Albion for the signing of Galatasaray and Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, reports claim.

Nelsson, 24, currently plays for Turkish giants Galatasaray. The Danish centre-back joined from FC Copenhagen in 2021 and has since made 67 Super Lig appearances for the club, including 31 in this season as Gala close in on the title.

But reports coming out of Turkey (via Sport Witness) are claiming that Burnley and Brighton have both scouted Nelsson this season and that both clubs are ready to make their move once the Super Lig season is over.

It’s claimed that Nelsson has a release clause of €25million but that Galatasaray could settle for less – somewhere in the region of €20million.

Burnley will be joining Brighton in the Premier League next season after Vincent Kompany steered the Clarets towards the Championship title. And they’re already being linked with several names ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer, with Arsenal’s Sambi Lokonga one name who’s being heavily linked with a summer move to Turf Moor.

A good potential signing?

Burnley look set to spend big this summer. They’ll want to return to the Premier League and stay there, so expect Kompany to be backed.

And Kompany could do with bolstering most areas on the pitch. Burnley have decent squad depth but they’re perhaps lacking a bit of Premier League quality.

A centre-back addition could be vital as they only really have the likes of Ameen Al Dakhil, Hjalmar Ekdal, and Jordan Beyer at the back – three young players with little experience of top flight football.

So someone of Nelsson’s calibre could be ideal for Burnley, but Kompany has other areas on the pitch to bolster and so he’ll be wary of spending all of his summer budget on one player.