Bristol City’s stance revealed after links with West Brom and Ipswich Town target

Bristol City’s recent links with Blackpool star Jerry Yates have been played down by Bristol Live.

Yates was a standout performer for Blackpool once again this season, though his efforts weren’t enough to drag the Tangerines to safety. The 26-year-old netted 15 goals and provided six assists in 43 games across all competitions as the club were relegated to League One.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given his return this season, Yates has quickly been linked with a move back up to the Championship.

The Sun claimed over the weekend that West Brom, Luton Town, Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Bristol City are all keen on the £4m-rated forward. However, Bristol Live has shown played down the latter’s interest.

They state that the Robins have watched Yates in the past but at the moment, he’s not someone on their radar. A striker isn’t on Nigel Pearson’s shopping list at the moment, so a move for the Blackpool man seems unlikely.

Heading back to the Championship?

While Bristol City reportedly aren’t in the race, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Yates heads back to the second-tier this summer.

He’s shown he’s a real threat at Championship level, impressing in a struggling side for two seasons now. That will surely attract the attention of those higher up the division and the Doncaster-born forward is certainly good enough to play above League One level.

The £4m asking price could make a deal a little tougher to do but you would think that someone will be firming up their interest in Yates in the coming weeks and months.

Yates is under contract with Blackpool until the summer of 2024 but a 12-month extension option is also included.