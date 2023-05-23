Bolton Wanderers man appears to send farewell message on Twitter as contract nears expiry

Elias Kachunga is one of several Bolton Wanderers players who are out of contract next month.

The 31-year-old joined Bolton Wanderers on a two-year deal ahead of last season. The attacker has since featured 72 times in League One for the Trotters, including 40 appearances in the 2022/23 season in which Bolton achieved a top six finish.

But after his side’s play-off exit in the semi-final v Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers’ summer plans seem to be getting underway. The club has several players out of contract next month – Kachunga being one of them – and a recent report from The Bolton News revealed that Ian Evatt was set to hold crunch talks to see who’d be staying and who’d be going.

And it seems like Kachunga is on his way out. There’s no official confirmation saying so, but the attacker posted what seems like a farewell message on Twitter earlier this morning:

Despite scoring just six goals during his time at the club, and despite failing to score a single league goal in the 2022/23 season just gone, Kachunga will leave Bolton Wanderers as a favoured name among the fans.

He always gave his all on the pitch and he gave a great performance in the Papa Johns Trophy final in April too, getting himself on the score-sheet in that game to help Bolton on their way to silverware.

What the future holds for Kachunga remains to be seen. At 31 years old and coming off the back of an active season with Bolton in League One, expect there to be some League One sides interested in the one-time DR Congo international – he could yet be lining up against Bolton Wanderers next time round.