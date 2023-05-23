Blackpool set to name 44-year-old as new boss

Blackpool are set to bring Neil Critchley back as their new manager, according to reporter Alan Nixon.

Blackpool have been on the hunt for a new boss in recent weeks following their relegation to League One.

Michael Appleton and Mick McCarthy both endured tough spells in charge of the Tangerines over the 2022/23 campaign and while there was an upturn in results under caretaker boss Stephen Dobbie, he wasn’t able to rescue their Championship status.

Since the end of the season, a whole host of names have been linked with the job at Bloomfield Road. Now though, it has been claimed a familiar face is set to return to the Seasiders.

As reported on his Patreon, Critchley is set to return to Blackpool for a second spell as manager.

He’s been out of work since leaving QPR back in February. He managed just one win in a dismal 12-game spell in charge at Loftus Road but will be hoping to get his career in the dugout back on track as he reunites with Blackpool – the club who gave him his first senior role in 2020.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

The return of a favourite…

Critchley was a hugely popular figure during his first spell in charge of Blackpool, leading them to Championship football and helping them maintain their second-tier status in his first senior role in the dugout.

His exit to take up the assistant manager’s job at Aston Villa was met with understandable disappointment but now that he’s back on the market and the seat at Bloomfield Road is vacant, it seems like a good move for all.

He’ll be hoping to guide the Tangerines back to the Championship for a second time after the club ended their search for a new boss.