Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City battling to sign Plymouth Argyle man

Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are battling to sign Plymouth Argyle striker Niall Ennis, reports Alan Nixon.

Ennis, 24, is out of contract at Plymouth Argyle this summer. The attacker has just capped his most impressive season with the club having featured 38 times in the 2022/23 League One season, scoring 12 times and assisting five more.

Argyle have made a contract renewal offer to the former Wolves youngster. But Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that Championship duo Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are weighing up summer swoops for the Englishman.

Rovers finished the 2022/23 season in 7th place of the table, missing out on a spot in the play-offs only on goal difference. Swansea City meanwhile finished in 10th after a strong run-in, and both sides will be joined by Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth next season after they won the League One title.

Options for Ennis…

Ennis now looks set to be a Championship player next season, whatever the outcome of his summer. As a free signing, he’d be a shrewd signing for a number of teams in the Championship, but it remains to be seen whether or not he commits his future to Argyle.

For Schumacher, he’ll no doubt be telling Ennis that the system at Plymouth suits his style of play and that a move to either Blackburn or Swansea might not guarantee that he has the same output in front of goal.

It could come down to who can offer the best compensation for Ennis. At 24 years old, Ennis is still a young player and so this move is a very important one in his career – he has over a month left on his Plymouth contract and so he has a few weeks still to decide where his future lies.