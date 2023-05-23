3 Tom Cannon alternatives Swansea City and Preston North End should consider amid new claims

Swansea City and Preston North End have both been linked with Everton striker Tom Cannon ahead of the summer but new claims could present obstacles in their rumoured pursuits.

Swansea City and Preston were linked earlier this year but a fresh report from Alan Nixon could make things trickier.

Reporting on his Patreon, Nixon has said that not only are Blackburn Rovers also keen but Everton will look to hold onto Cannon’s services if they are relegated from the Premier League. Both could hinder the Swans and the Lilywhites’ chances of a deal, so it would be wise for the two to consider some alternative options. Here, we put forward three…

Mateo Joseph – Leeds United

Spanish-born starlet Joseph has been a huge hit for Leeds’ U21s this season, managing 15 goals in 18 PL2 appearances. He looks destined for a senior chance sooner rather than later and he could thrive if given regular game time in the Championship.

Relegation for Leeds could alter their plans for Joseph but if he was to become available for loan, he’d certainly be an option worth considering for Swansea and Preston.

Andy Moran – Brighton & Hove Albion

Versatile Irishman Moran is another youth star who looks destined for a step up to the first-team stage. Playing as a striker or attacking midfielder, the 19-year-old has notched 10 goals and six assists in 19 PL2 outings and looks ready for a chance to test himself in senior football.

Moran’s versatility and technical ability would make him a valuable loan signing for any second-tier side.

Ellis Simms – Everton

Last but not least is Simms, who has the most first-team pedigree of the three. He’s already impressed in the Championship while on loan with Sunderland and that could make him the favoured option if Cannon isn’t available for any reason.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in 2024 and while it remains to be seen what Everton have planned for him, he could benefit from more game time.