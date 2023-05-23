3 Premier League free agents who’d be realistic signings for Sheffield United

Sheffield United are heading for the Premier League and Paul Heckingbottom and co will know they’ve got to strengthen their ranks before embarking on top-flight football again.

Sheffield United finished 2nd place in the Championship, recovering after a dip in form to secure automatic promotion ahead of Luton Town and Middlesbrough. The Blades still have many of the players who played Premier League football with them before but the hierarchy will know fresh signings are needed.

The free transfer market will be a shrewd way for them to bolster so here, we put forward three out of contract Premier League players who would be realistic signings for United…

Reiss Nelson – Arsenal

Nelson has had a bit-part role to play with Mikel Arteta’s side this season and while he’s been offered new terms, he may opt to head elsewhere. There would be rival interest but the offer of a regular role in the Premier League could be an attractive prospect for the winger.

He could thrive alongside Iliman Ndiaye just in behind the striker and looks as though he could reach new heights if given regular game time.

Tom Davies – Everton

Central midfield is an area Sheffield United should be looking to strengthen and if his situation stays as it is, Tom Davies could be available for nothing. His deal at Everton is up this summer and he could be a worthwhile midfield signing.

The 24-year-old has plenty of time to maximise his potential and with over 150 Premier League appearances to his name, Davies would add some solid top-flight pedigree to the Blades’ ranks.

Jan Paul van Hecke – Brighton & Hove Albion

Last but not least is Dutchman van Hecke. He’s not been a regular for Brighton this season despite a very promising loan spell in the Championship and he could be perfect for Sheffield United.

A backline of van Hecke, Anel Ahmedhodzic and John Egan is not only a strong one for the present, but one that the Blades could really build on moving forward as they look to maintain their Premier League status next season.