3 Premier League free agents who’d be realistic signings for Millwall

Millwall will be looking to strengthen their ranks this summer after falling just short of the Championship play-off spots for a second consecutive season.

Millwall missed out on a top-six spot again this season and it will be hoped that new signings can help them push into the play-off places next time around. There are a fair few outgoing players when contracts expire and the departures of loan men will leave some gaps in Gary Rowett’s ranks.

Free transfer swoops will be a shrewd way to fill the vacant spots, so here, we put forward three out of contract Premier League players who could be realistic options for the Lions…

Nathan Ferguson – Crystal Palace

Ferguson hasn’t been able to hit the heights he would have hoped to since joining Crystal Palace from West Brom. Game time has been hard to come by and with his deal up this summer, it could be best that he heads for pastures new.

Millwall could be a great place for the Birmingham-born defender to go. He’d be a different option at centre-back and would also provide some much-needed competition for Danny McNamara at right-back.

Junior Stanislas – AFC Bournemouth

A versatile forward like Stanislas could be another shrewd signing for Millwall to consider this summer. He’s found action hard to come by in recent seasons but someone of his experience could be valuable for the likes of Tyler Burey, Romaine Esse and Aidomo Emakhu.

The 33-year-old can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder and when fit, he offers both goalscoring and creative threat.

Jack Colback – Nottingham Forest

Last but not least is departing Nottingham Forest utility man Colback. Again, his experience and versatility could be of great value to the Lions, offering an option at left-back, left wing-back and in central midfield.

Colback has played 188 times in the Championship and 189 times in the Premier League so while he might be in the latter years of his career at 33, he could prove to be a real leader for Millwall.