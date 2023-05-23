3 Niall Ennis replacements Plymouth Argyle should keep in mind amid Championship interest

Plymouth Argyle will be determined to retain the services of striker Niall Ennis but interest from elsewhere could make that difficult.

It has been claimed that both Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are keen on Ennis and if he does head for pastures new, Plymouth Argyle will need to find a suitable replacement.

There are some solid options in the market for the Pilgrims and here, we put forward three that the club should keep in mind amid speculation over Ennis’ future…

Sam Nombe – Exeter City

Nombe’s first season with Exeter City was hindered by injury but over the 2022/23 campaign, the 24-year-old proved just what he’s capable of when he can stay fit. He notched 17 goals and nine assists in 46 games across all competitions, going under the radar somewhat as one of the division’s more impressive strikers.

He has the traits to be a success at Championship level and could be a feasible signing for the newly-promoted Pilgrims.

Ben House – Lincoln City

Since joining Lincoln City in the winter of 2022, ex-Reading youngster House has become a firm favourite at Sincil Bank. The Scot was one of the Imps’ standout performances this season, managing 12 goals and two assists in 38 appearances.

He has the technical ability to play in a deeper role as an attacking midfield if needs be but could be a great striker for the Pilgrims to consider if they were to lose Ennis.

Ellis Simms – Everton

Last but not least is Everton talent Simms, who has already shown he can perform at Championship level. He made a good impression while with Sunderland for the first half of the 2022/23 campaign, notching seven goals and two assists in 17 league games.

This one could depend on Everton’s plans for the striker as they battle relegation but if he was to become available, he would be an ideal signing for Argyle.