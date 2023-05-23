3 decisions that could come back to haunt Ipswich Town as retained list is announced

Ipswich Town have confirmed their retained list after their 2022/23 campaign ended in promotion to the Championship.

Ipswich Town are heading for Championship football after finishing 2nd in League One. Many believe their squad is one already capable of pushing on in the second-tier but there will still be incomings and outgoings this summer.

Town have now confirmed their retained list, with four senior players released while offers have been made to three more. A number of academy exits have also been announced, but which decisions could come back to haunt the club? We take a look here…

Albie Armin departs

Armin is up there with one of the Ipswich Town academy’s more promising players so many will be surprised to see that he is not signing a new deal with the club. He’ll be free to head for pastures new and given his talents, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him snapped up pretty quickly.

He could go on to become a top player in the years to come so Ipswich could be left to rue losing him for nothing.

Massimo Luongo’s contract

As expected, midfield star Luongo has been offered a new contract. That’s certainly not a bad decision, but what could come back to haunt the Tractor Boys is the deal they signed him to in January.

The Australian has been a key figure since signing but he only penned a short-term deal in the winter and no extension option was included. To avoid the possibility of losing him this summer, Ipswich should have either signed him to a longer deal or at the least included an extension clause in the original contract.

Sone Aluko offer

34-year-old Aluko’s experience and leadership looks to have made him an important figure in the Ipswich Town dressing room as despite his limited involvement this season, he has been offered a new contract.

This isn’t necessarily something that could come back to haunt Town but it could be argued that keeping him onboard despite his limited involvement makes for a debatable decision.