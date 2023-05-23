23-y/o moves position, attackers sign – Is this Blackburn Rovers’ ideal starting XI for next season?

Blackburn Rovers fell just short in the fight for the play-offs but it will be hoped they can break into the top-six next time around.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side slipped out of the Championship’s top-six after a poor run towards the end of the season. While Rovers returned to winning ways against fellow play-off hopefuls Millwall on the final day, results elsewhere meant it was too little too late.

Blackburn know a big summer awaits them and with notable absentees including Ben Brereton Diaz, Bradley Dack and Daniel Ayala, new recruits are a must. Here, we look at what Blackburn Rovers’ ideal starting XI could look like ahead of the 2023/24 campaign…

For the most part, the Blackburn Rovers starting XI doesn’t look like it needs all that much work. The key will be adding depth to Tomasson’s ranks as when injuries struck, the Dane was left with little choice but to change his system or play people out of position.

Joe Rankin-Costello recently spoke of a desire to move into midfield and given just how strong he looked when moving further forward from right-back, this is something Rovers should be looking to do long-term. That opens the door for Callum Brittain to come into the backline.

Adam Wharton will hopefully stay put and he looks ready to hold down the starting role in defensive midfield.

Sammie Szmodics impressed in his first season at Ewood Park and while that was mainly in an attacking midfield role, he could be of use on the right. With Rankin-Costello just behind him as the central midfielder, the two could rotate and link up and with Brittain hopefully pushing up, Szmodics could be given licence to move into his favoured central role in possession.

The key will be adding more goals though. A new left-winger is needed as Ben Brereton Diaz heads for pastures new and another striker or two is a must. The new additions up top will compete with Sam Gallagher for a starting spot.