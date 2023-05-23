2 decisions that could come back to haunt West Brom as retained list is announced

West Brom announced their retained list today, with three senior players leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts next month.

Those three include Tom Rogic, Kean Bryan, and Jake Livermore whose departed was confirmed earlier this month. Elsewhere, the Baggies announced the release of 11 youngsters including Quevin Castro, whilst eight more younger players received offers to stay, including Mo Faal.

Goalkeeper Ted Cann has seen his contract extended by a further year, and the Baggies also confirmed that they’re in talks with Erik Pieters over a potential new deal.

There’s a lot to digest after West Brom’s retained list announcement, but here we look at two decisions that might come back to haunt the Baggies…

Quevin Castro

The 21-year-old Portuguese player was one who held a lot of promise when he signed for the Baggies in 2021. He’d previously been on trial with Arsenal and Chelsea before West Broom took a chance on him, and even before he’d made his league debut for the club, reports credited the likes of Borussia Dortmund and PSV with an interest in the central midfielder.

But he’d go on to make just two Championship appearances for West Brom, both coming last season. He was sent out on loan to Notts County in the first half of this season where he managed to score four goals in 14 National League appearances, before heading to Gateshead for the second half of the season.

Castro remains a very young player with bags of potential, and given a season in the West Brom first-team training under Carlos Corberan, he could’ve gone on to fulfil some of that potential.

1 of 10 Jobe Bellingham is the younger brother of England midfielder Jude Bellingham. True or False? True False

Tom Rogic

On the whole, West Brom fans might not be too disappointed to see the back of Rogic. He arrived as a player with great pedigree following a ten-year spell at Celtic but he never really kicked on at West Brom.

The Australian international featured just 20 times in the Championship, scoring once and assisting three more. Competition in the middle of the pitch was rife throughout the campaign with Rogic often overlooked for the likes of John Swift, but in glimpses, Rogic showed his qualities.

Whilst Corberan wouldn’t have been expecting anything massive from Rogic next season, his presence as a squad player could’ve been useful for the club, especially if they don’t have too many resources going into this summer’s transfer window.