2 decisions that could come back to haunt Birmingham City as retained list is announced

Birmingham City announced their retained list yesterday, with some big names included on the list.

Birmingham City announced the release and retention of a number of youth players yesterday. But it’s the release of several first-team players that has caused a bit of a stir.

There’s no real surprises in Blues’ retained list, and the club has reiterated the fact that they remain in ongoing talks with some of those released. But the departure of several first-team players will certainly give John Eustace a rebuilding task this summer.

Those released by Birmingham City include Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin, Troy Deeney, Kevin Long, George Friend, and Jordan Graham.

Here we look at two retained list decisions that could come back to haunt Birmingham City…

Troy Deeney

Deeney is the big name on Blues’ retained list. The striker was showing some of his best form at the start of the season, linking up well with Scott Hogan to give Birmingham City a somewhat new-look attack.

The 34-year-old went on to feature 33 times in the 2022/23 Championship season, scoring seven. He’s spent the bulk of 2023 on the sidelines and so Eustace and co may have some reservations about Deeney’s fitness and his age, but he showed last season that he can still provide at Championship level.

Blues’ attacking options aren’t exactly well-stocked, especially with the departures of loan players Reda Khadra and Hannibal Mejbri, leaving Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz as Eustace’s only first-team no.9s going into the summer.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Deeney is given another deal, but if he doesn’t end up re-signing then Eustace will need to find a replacement for sure.

Kevin Long

Long was signed on a short-term deal from Burnley earlier in the season. The 32-year-old immediately became an important first-team player for Eustace, featuring 17 times in the Championship and scoring once.

The Irishman brought a huge amount of experience to a Birmingham City side that is full of youth. What’s more is that Blues have also released Colin – who always looked set to move on – and Dean, leaving defensive options pretty thin in the ground as we move into the summer.

Expect Blues to retain a focus on youth production and development going into the summer and next season, which is exciting of course, but players like Long brought balance to the side and so Eustace might need to bring in some more seasoned players this summer.