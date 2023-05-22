Watford set to let two 2022/23 signings leave this summer, reporter reveals

Watford pair Britt Assombalonga and Juninho Bacuna are both set to leave the club when their deals expire this summer, as per Darren Witcoop.

Watford endured a 2022/23 season to forget, falling way short of the promotion fight they hoped to be involved in. After going through three managers too, it will be hoped that Valerien Ismael can get the squad in order and push the side back up the Championship table next time around.

Transfer business is a necessity though and incomings and outgoings will be expected. Now, Sunday Mirror Sports’ Witcoop has said two that will likely head for pastures new are striker Assombalonga and midfielder Bacuna.

Assombalonga returned to the club on a short-term deal in January while Bacuna signed as a free agent shortly before Christmas. However, both are expected to be let go when their contracts expire this summer.

Assombalonga managed two goals in 11 Championship outings, while Bacuna played 15 times across all competitions.

Short-term additions…

Given that both players were only handed deals until the end of the season, it suggested that neither were really in the long-term thinking at Vicarage Road. Impressive stints could have swayed the Hornets’ thinking maybe, but both Assombalonga and Bacuna looked to be short-term fixes.

The former returned for added depth at the top of the pitch while the latter was recruited amid a real shortage of options in midfield. Ismael will be hoping to take a more long-term view on recruitment rather than resorting to free transfer signings on short deals.

Both will be free to search for pastures new over the coming weeks and months so it will be interesting to see just where they end up ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.