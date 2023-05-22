Report makes interesting revelation about Nathan Jones to Swansea City involving current Luton Town figure

Swansea City have been credited with an interest in former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones.

Russell Martin is being heavily inked with a move to Southampton – the club which Jones left Luton Town for earlier in the season. And in true managerial merry-go-round fashion, Jones is being tipped with a return to the Championship, and a return to his native Wales with Swansea City.

But Jones might not be the only recognised Luton Town figure heading to the Swansea.com Stadium this summer. An emerging report from Swansea Independent has revealed that the Hatters’ chief operating officer Paul Watson is ‘keen to renew his acquaintance’ with Jones, possibly at Swansea City.

Watson was being linked with a switch to Swansea last month. Swansea Independent say that Watson ‘almost agreed’ to become the club’s new sporting director but that the Hatters’ play-off run has stalled the potential move. Swansea Independent also say that Watson would now prefer Jones to be ‘part of the deal that brings him to Swansea’, and that Jones ‘hasn’t been spoken to’ by the Swans.

Moving parts…

For the time being, Martin is the Swansea City boss. But it’s looking increasingly more likely that he’ll leave for Southampton ahead of the new season and it’ll leave the Swans with a lot of work to do in the summer.

Watson looks like someone who the Swans are very keen on and if they really want him, they might have to bring in Jones as their new boss.

But that wouldn’t be a bad thing at all – Jones is proven at Championship level and he and Luton Town’s transfer philosophy of signing free agents and bettering them would fit Swansea City’s approach.

That might have to wait until after the weekend though when Luton Town and Coventry City have played out their play-off final at Wembley.

If Luton win though, Watson might not be interested in joining Swansea City, so there’s certainly a lot of moving parts here and a lot on Swansea City’s plate as we move towards the summer transfer window.