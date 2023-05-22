Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City no.2 emerges as Blackpool managerial target

Blackpool have placed Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca on their managerial shortlist, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Blackpool are in the market for a new boss following relegation from the Championship and a whole host of names have been linked with the vacant post at Bloomfield Road.

Whoever takes over will be tasked with taking the Tangerines back to the second-tier. Michael Appleton and Mick McCarthy both endured tough spells in charge over the 2022/23 campaign and despite the best efforts of caretaker boss Stephen Dobbie, the club were relegated to League One.

They remain without a permanent manager as the summer window nears but now, a new name has been linked in the form of Manchester City assistant manager Maresca.

The Sun reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that the Italian is in the frame for the Blackpool job, though it remains to be seen if their interest develops into anything more serious.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Staying put?

Of course, it awaits to be seen what happens with Blackpool’s admiration of Maresca but recent reports have indicated he’s got his eyes on a City stay. Football Insider claimed the 43-year-old was a target for relegated Southampton before they moved for Russell Martin, only for Maresca to turn down the Saints’ offer in favour of staying at City.

After reportedly turning down the chance to head to a club like Southampton, it would be a real surprise if Maresca was to head to Bloomfield Road.

Maresca held coaching roles with Ascoli and Sevilla before becoming Manuel Pellegrini’s no.2 at West Ham. He then became U23s boss at Manchester City before a short and unsuccessful spell with Parma. The coach then returned to City as an assistant to Pep Guardiola last summer and has helped them to a potentially historic season.