Opinion: Charlton Athletic should weigh up free transfer swoop for Sunderland man this summer

Charlton Athletic will be looking to kick on over next season and the business done in the summer transfer window will be pivotal to their success.

Charlton Athletic are letting a whole host of first-team players move on when their deals expire and to bolster their ranks, the Addicks will need to be shrewd in their transfer business.

Signing players on free transfers will be key and looking at the squad, it could be key to add some more versatility. Sean Clare – who can play as a midfielder, right-back or centre-back – is moving on while the exits of out of contract or loan midfielders will leave Dean Holden’s options in the middle a little limited.

To address both these dilemmas, the Addicks would be wise to consider a move for Carl Winchester…

Heading for pastures new…

Winchester recently confirmed on his Instagram (via the Sunderland Echo) that he’ll be leaving Sunderland when his contract expires and it wouldn’t be a surprise if his situation piques the interests of numerous clubs. The 30-year-old is vastly experienced at EFL level having played over 150 times in League Two as well as notching 220 League Two appearances.

The Northern Irishman can play as a defensive or central midfielder but also impressed when filling in as a right-back while with Sunderland. Winchester has previously played as a right-midfielder too, even filling in as a right-sided centre-back in a back three before.

That range of versatility should really catch the eye at The Valley. Mandela Egbo is the only senior full-back contracted to the club beyond the end of this season while the impending exits of Albie Morgan and loan man Gavin Kilkenny leaves gaps in the midfield too. Winchester can cover in both those roles and more and has heaps of experience to boot.

As a free agent, there might not be a more shrewd signing than Winchester at League One level. So, as Charlton Athletic prepare to freshen up the ranks, he should certainly be in their thinking.