New goalkeeper, striker signed – Is this QPR’s ideal starting XI for next season?

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has already suggested that his side are in for a busy summer transfer window, and after a disastrous 2022/23 campaign, it certainly needs to be a busy one.

There are already several gaps opening up in Ainsworth’s QPR XI. The R’s had a fairly small squad throughout last season and with a few player exits expected this summer, QPR’s squad depth is only going to get lower.

So expected quite a few signings in West London this summer as Ainsworth looks to put his own stamp on his QPR side. And here we look at what QPR’s ideal starting XI might be in time for next season…

Starting in goal and QPR might need to replace Seny Dieng this summer. The Senegalese shot-stopper has been linked with a Ligue 1 move ahead of his contract expiry in 2024, and there’s a few others out of contract in a year’s time who might be moved on this summer.

Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock are two players who fall into that category, and both have also been linked with moves away this year, so both could need replacing.

Elsewhere, QPR really struggled at centre-back in the second half of last season. Leon Balogun is set to leave as a free agent whilst Ainsworth won’t rely on Jake Clarke-Salter to remain fit, so expect a new centre-back signing, and potentially more cover at right-back given Ethan Laird’ return to Manchester United.

Stefan Johansen has also been tipped to leave which would really only leave Sam Field and Andre Dozzell as options to deploy in front of the defence. Elsewhere in the middle, Tim Iroegbunam is returning to parent club Aston Villa, whilst Luke Amos has already departed. Ilias Chair is another asset that could come under the transfer spotlight this summer, but he remains under contract until 2025.

Ainsworth also doesn’t really have any options on either flank. Chair filled in on the left and Albert Adomah on the right, though more cover and quality might be needed on the wings to give QPR an edge next season.

Striker signings are the last and perhaps the most pressing priority for Ainsworth this summer. Dykes struggled last season and could be sold this summer, leaving Chris Martin and Sinclair Armstrong as the only two strikers left at QPR after Jamal Lowe and Tyler Roberts’ loans expired.

It certainly needs to be a busy summer if QPR are to avoid a repeat of last season.