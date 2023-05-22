Midfield star stays, new striker – Is this Ipswich Town’s ideal starting XI for next season?

Ipswich Town enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 campaign and while they missed out on the title, they’ll go down as one of League One’s strongest ever sides after winning automatic promotion.

Ipswich Town finished in 2nd behind Plymouth Argyle and hopes are high ahead of their long-awaited return to Championship football. Town have a squad that many believe is already prepared for second-tier football but Kieran McKenna and co shouldn’t be resting on their laurels ahead of the transfer window.

Here, we look at what the Tractor Boys’ ideal starting XI could look like for the start of next season…

As touched on before, Ipswich Town’s starting XI doesn’t need all that much changing. A lot of the players look Championship calibre and will hopefully only get better, though there are some areas that more depth will be needed.

While there are strong options like Cameron Burgess and George Edmundson at centre-back, it could be that a new partner is found for Luke Woolfenden. Edmundson has struggled with injury and some more competition as a left-sided centre-back for Burgess could be ideal.

It will be hoped Massimo Luongo is tied down to a new deal as his partnership alongside Sam Morsy is truly capable of becoming one of the Championship’s strongest in midfield.

The trio of Nathan Broadhead, Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns could take the second-tier by storm but the striker position will be an interesting one to keep an eye on. Freddie Ladapo had a vital role to play in Town’s promotion and despite his haul of 21 goals in 53 games across all competitions, he wasn’t the first choice striker for the second half of the season.

Ipswich Town will need another striker as George Hirst and Tyreece John-Jules’ loans end, but it would be interesting to see if they could start ahead of Ladapo.