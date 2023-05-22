Manchester City looking to wrap up seven-figure deal for Championship starlet

Manchester City are looking to wrap up a £1m deal for 16-year-old Reading starlet Luca Fletcher, according to the Daily Mail.

Reading have been relegated from the Championship after a dismal 2022/23 campaign and when a permanent manager is named, it will be interesting to see just what happens to the current crop of players at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Relegated clubs often see their prized assets head for pastures new and in the Royals’ case, it could be that some of their promising academy players are poached by top clubs. Reading have seen a whole host of youth players utilised on the senior stage in recent seasons but one that looks to be heading elsewhere is Luca Fletcher.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester City are set to win the battle for his services as they discuss a £1m move for the striker.

Brighton & Hove Albion have shown interest and Fletcher trained with West Ham earlier this year but after impressing in Reading’s academy and for England’s U16s, City are looking to wrap up a deal.

Off to bigger things?

It remains to be seen whether or not City can seal their move for Fletcher but it could be a welcome boost for all. The money will be a much-needed financial boost for the Royals after relegation while the young striker can go on to learn from the best at the very top of the English game.

Reading’s youth academy could prove important in their bid to rise to the Championship again and it will be hoped that a new crop of talents can push through over the summer and into next season.

However, with a move seemingly on the cards, it looks as though Fletcher won’t be one to make a breakthrough with the Royals.