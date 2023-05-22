Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Southampton keen on out of contract Premier League talent

Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Southampton are all admirers of Fulham goalkeeper George Wickens, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Luton Town’s season is still ongoing and they could yet rise from the Championship. They face Coventry City in a huge play-off final this weekend but the Hatters will still have one eye on potential additions for the summer.

Despite their success, the club still have one of the division’s smaller budgets and will be looking to strike shrewd deals where possible regardless of which division they find themselves in.

Now, as per a report from the Daily Mail, out of contract Fulham talent Wickens has emerged on their radar.

They claim that Wickens is keen to play more football and as the end of his deal at Craven Cottage nears, he could head for pastures new. Nottingham Forest are keen on the 21-year-old but Luton Town and Southampton are also admirers of his talents.

A shrewd signing…

While Wickens has seen first-team football elude him with Fulham, he still looks a bright talent for the future. He’s impressed in youth football for the Cottagers and a successful loan spell with Wealdstone last season showed his abilities can translate to the senior stage.

At 21, he’s a promising player for the future and could be a smart addition for the Hatters to make regardless of which level they find themselves at next season.

First-team football is what he wants and while a senior role with the three linked clubs could elude him early on, the chance to catch the eye out on loan or in cup football as a no.2 could appeal to Wickens.