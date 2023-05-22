Loan man returns, new wingers – Is this Portsmouth’s ideal starting XI for next season?

Portsmouth finished the 2022/23 campaign in a respectable 8th place but overall, those at Fratton Park will have been disappointed to fall short of the play-off fight again.

John Mousinho has enjoyed a decent start to life in Hampshire but it will be hoped that after a full summer transfer window, he can really get his side playing the football both he and the loyal Portsmouth supporters want to see. Pompey certainly need to strengthen in the summer to push towards the upper end of the table and there are key areas that need addressing.

With Mousinho embarking on his first full window as boss, we look at what Pompey’s ideal starting XI might look like going into next season…

As said before, Portsmouth will be in for a busy transfer window, and key areas must be strengthened. One of those is goalkeeper, as Matt Macey’s loan is expiring and Josh Oluwayemi, while promising, doesn’t look quite ready for the no.1 spot just yet. The possibility of Macey returning has been spoken of, but Mousinho and co could be wise to consider other options too.

Di’Shon Bernard looks set to leave Manchester United and a return for him should be considered as a priority.

In midfield, Tom Lowery could easily start in place of or alongside Marlon Pack or Joe Morrell but a new central midfielder would be ideal. The linked Tommy Leigh could be the perfect signing, offering goalscoring threat from deep.

Paddy Lane could easily occupy one of the wing spots or play as an attacking midfielder but new wingers on both the left and right should be on Portsmouth’s shopping list, even if Lane is to become a regular starter moving forward.

A big summer awaits Pompey and their early business will be crucial to their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.