Live EFL transfer news: Sheffield United and Burnley talk with 26-y/o, Portsmouth man wanted + more

Welcome back to The72’s live English Football League transfer blog.

It was another eventful week of EFL action last time around as the play-off finals were all confirmed. Luton Town and Coventry City will face off in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday will play Barnsley in the third-tier final and Stockport County and Carlisle United face one another in the fight to rise out of League Two.

Before those ties though, there will be plenty of transfer speculation to get through. Follow it all here on our live transfer news feed…

09:02am – Departing Portsmouth man eyed by Burton Albion

Burton Albion are the latest side to show interest in out of contract Portsmouth attacking midfielder Michael Jacobs, it was said by The News over the weekend. The 31-year-old will exit Fratton Park when his deal expires and he’s eyeing a move closer to home.

Northampton Town have been linked with a reunion but Burton are also claimed to be looking at Jacobs.

Full story.

08:55am – Boro’s Akpom price tag revealed

Middlesbrough fear bids will be coming in for star man Chuba Akpom this summer and will demand £15m for his services, according to reporter Alan Nixon.

Akpom thrived in a new attacking midfielder role after Michael Carrick’s appointment, netting 29 goals in 42 appearances. His displays have drawn interest from elsewhere though and he only has 12 months remaining on his current contract.

Full story.

08:37am – Sheffield United and Burnley hold Ryan Kent talks

TEAMtalk reports that the Blades, the Clarets and Premier League strugglers Everton have all held talks with Rangers’ out of contract winger Kent in the last few weeks. He’ll be available for nothing when his deal expires and he looks to have plenty of options available heading into free agency.

Kent has managed 33 goals and 57 assists in 218 games for Rangers and after leaving Liverpool on an initial loan in 2018, he could return to English shores this summer.

Full story.

08:12am – Blackburn Rovers join chase for Preston loan star Cannon

Preston have been linked with a reunion but reports of rival interest from Swansea City have circulated. Now, reporting on his Patreon, Alan Nixon has said Blackburn Rovers are also interested in the 20-year-old.

The trio’s hopes could be dashed if Everton are relegated though as Sean Dyche plans on keeping Cannon if the Toffees drop out of the Premier League.

Cannon managed eight goals and an assist in 21 games while on loan with North End over the second half of this season.

Full story.

08:00am – Sunderland bracing for star man interest

Sunderland could sell ‘a couple’ of their prized assets as they brace for summer interest, it has been said.

The Sun reports that Patrick Roberts could move on as he enters the final 12 months of his deal while Dan Neil also had admirers. Jack Clarke and Anthony Patterson have already been linked with Premier League moves.

Full story.