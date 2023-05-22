Leeds United eyeing Swansea City man who’s out of contract next month, report claims

Leeds United are interested in departing Swansea City man Ryan Manning, claims a report from Football League World.

Manning, 26, is set to leave Swansea City as a free agent at the end of next month. The Irishman has just enjoyed another impressive season in the Championship, featuring 43 times, scoring five and assisting 10 more for the Swans who eventually finished in 10th.

But the summer ahead looks set to be a challenging one for the Welsh club. Manager Russell Martin is expected to take charge of Southampton, and after discussion about Manning’s future all season, it looks like the club’s 2022/23 Player of the Season is officially set to leave as a free agent.

And an emerging report from Football League World has claimed that Leeds United are keeping tabs on Manning ahead of his contract expiry, ‘regardless of which division’ they’ll be playing in next season with Sam Allardyce’s side facing relegation to the Championship.

Manning to Leeds United…

Manning is certainly a quality Championship player. He’s untested at Premier League level but at 26 years old and on the back of an impressive season in the second tier, Manning could be ready to make that step up.

For the Swans though, the summer ahead and the 2023/24 season is looking like it could be very testing. Losing Martin and losing the likes of Manning will certainly be a blow to the club, and also expect names like Joel Piroe to be on the move this summer as he enters the final year of his contract.

There’s a lot of work for Swansea City to do this summer, but for Manning, a new and surely exciting move lies ahead.