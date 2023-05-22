Latest Swansea City news: Nathan Jones details emerge, Ryan Manning interest + more

Swansea City finished the 2022/23 season in a positive vein of form, but the weeks ahead look set to be challenging for the Welsh club.

Mainly because Russell Martin is seemingly on the brink of leaving. It looked like he was set to extend his stay at the club with his current contract out at the end of next season, but reports have since revealed that he’s agreed to take on the Southampton job after the Saints’ relegation from the Premier League.

And earlier this morning, a report from Football Insider revealed that Southampton’s appointment of Martin is expected to go through at some point this week – this comes after The Sun revealed over the weekend that Swansea’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rover had earmarked Martin as a potential summer appointment should Jon Dahl Tomasson leave.

One name who’s been tipped to potentially replace Martin is former Luton Town and Southampton boss Nathan Jones. The Welshman is out of work but a report from Swansea Independent earlier today revealed that there’s been no contact between Jones and Swansea City as of yet.

Interestingly though, Swansea Independent’s report also revealed that Luton Town chief operating officer Paul Watson’s move to Swansea City has been delayed because of the Hatters’ play-off run, and also that Watson would now favour a reunion with Jones at Swansea City.

Lastly, Ryan Manning has been linked with Leeds United. Reports emerged earlier today claiming that the relegation-threatened Premier League side are keen on Manning and that they could snap up the departing Irishman regardless of what league they’re in next season.

With Martin seemingly close to leaving, Swansea City will want to get a new boss sorted soon and carry on with what needs to be a busy summer transfer window.