Latest Blackburn Rovers news: Everton ace wanted, Rovers linked with Championship boss + more

Blackburn Rovers’ summer plans look to be getting underway, with the club involved in a few transfer headlines of late.

And one name who’s been in headlines for the past few months now is Adam Wharton. The 18-year-old Rovers academy graduate made his mark on the first-team this season and his performances have attracted a number of Premier League sides, most notably Newcastle United.

But speaking last week, Rovers’ Director of Football Gregg Broughton had this to say on Wharton’s Ewood Park future:

“He is on a long-term contract, he is happy here and he is a Blackburn boy through and through. Ultimately, we have to be a player-trading club but it is now up to us, in communication with the player, to decide when is the right time for that player to move. It would take something unbelievable for that to happen this summer with Adam.”

Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a move for Everton striker Tom Cannon.

It’s the club’s first transfer link of the summer and it’s an exciting one too – Cannon impressed on loan at Preston North End in the second half of the 2022/23 season, scoring eight in 20 league outings. Alan Nixon revealed yesterday that Rovers are among the Championship sides keen on a summer move for the 20-year-old.

Lastly, uncertainty remains over the future of Jon Dahl Tomasson. He’s been linked with a handful of clubs in recent weeks, but yesterday it was claimed that Rovers had shortlisted Swansea City boss Russell Martin as a potential replacement for Tomasson.

But Martin is being heavily linked with a move to Southampton with reports just this morning suggesting that his move to St Mary’s Stadium is imminent, and expected this week.

The summer ahead looks like it could be a busy one for Rovers, and if they can get to work early and keep hold of Tomasson, then they could be in play-off contention again next season.