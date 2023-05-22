Fresh report puts timeline on Southampton’s reported appointment of Swansea City boss Russell Martin

Southampton’s appointment of Russell Martin is ‘expected to be announced imminently’, reports Football Insider.

Martin, 37, has been heavily linked with a move to newly-relegated Southampton ahead of the conclusion of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

The Swansea City boss has just a year left on his current contract in Wales, but reports emerged over the weekend claiming that Martin had verbally agreed to take on the Saints job ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign. And an emerging report from Football Insider has since revealed that Martin to St Mary’s is expect to be announced imminently, with Southampton ‘set to formalise a deal’ for Martin ‘this week’.

Brighton-born Martin made 579 career appearances for the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United, and Norwich City among others, before stepping into management with MK Dons in 2019. He’s since established himself as a very contemporary Championship boss, with his passing-style of play earning plaudits throughout the Football League.

But his two season stay at Swansea City looks like it’s coming to an end now – he’s overseen 99 games and has a win rate of 36.36%.

A new dawn…

For Southampton, Martin’s apparently imminent arrival is the start of a new dawn. It looks like a very solid appointment for the Saints as they prepare for life back in the Championship, and after a prolonged stay in the top flight, it’s going to take some adjustment.

And for Swansea, it’s obviously a blow. Martin is one of the most valuable assets at the club and without him at the helm, what direction Swansea City are going in remains unclear. The Swans not only have a lot of work to do in the summer transfer window but they now have to find a manager, so it’s looking like a difficult summer ahead for them.