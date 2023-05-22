Defensive additions, striker signed – Is this West Brom’s ideal starting XI for next season?

West Brom showed promise under Carlos Corberan last season. But the Spaniard could only guide this Baggies side to a 9th place finish in the Championship.

West Brom lost three of their last four games of the season to eventually miss out on a play-off place. It would’ve been a remarkable turnaround if Corberan steered West Brom to a top-six finish, but hopes are high that he can next season – providing that he can be busy this summer.

There remains doubts about how much – if any – spending money Corberan will have this summer. But like last summer, West Brom have been tipped to utilise the free and loan markets and so we could still see a few players arriving at The Hawthorns this summer.

Here we look at what West Brom’s ideal starting XI might look like next season…

West Brom actually have the base of a very good Championship squad. But as ever, there’s some gaps to be filled. Alex Palmer will no doubt keep his spot as Baggies’ no.1 next season, but the back-four in front of him might see a bit of change.

Conor Townsend put in some decent performances at left-back last season whilst Semi Ajayi looked good in the final games of the campaign as he filled in for the injured Dara O’Shea, who will no doubt play another important role next season.

But with Erik Pieters set to leave as things stand, signing cover at centre-back could be a priority, and so too could a right-back signing with Darnell Furlong proving inconsistent at times – Furlong is also the only recognised right-back in the side.

Elsewhere, Corberan’s options in the middle of the park are pretty well-stocked, but he might be in the market for a new wide player. Matt Phillips could return in time for the start of the season but even then, Corberan needs to add more depth on the flanks having had to play the likes of Brandon Thomas-Asante and Karlan Grant out of position.

And up top, Daryl Dike looks like he’ll be sidelined for the start of next season and so a new striker could be another pressing priority for the Baggies this summer, especially with Grant being tipped to leave.

There’s definitely work to be done, but if Corberan can get the backing then the Baggies will be one of the early favourites for promotion next season.