Defender set to leave Bristol City this summer – League One and European interest emerges

Bristol City defender Taylor Moore will leave Ashton Gate this summer and already has interest from loan club Shrewsbury Town and European sides, as per Bristol Live.

Bristol City brought Moore back to English shores in the summer of 2016. He joined the Robins from RC Lens, with the centre-back spending the formative years of his senior career in France.

Since then, the 26-year-old has played 60 times for City while also gaining regular minutes away from the club. Moore has endured spells with Bury, Cheltenham Town, Southend United, Blackpool, Hearts and most recently, Shrewsbury Town.

Moore played 48 times for the Shrews in a range of roles and now, it has been said by Bristol Live that they are one of the sides to have made an offer to the defender ahead of the summer. He’ll be leaving Bristol City when his contract expires and while Shrewsbury are hopeful of a reunion, Moore also has interest from Europe.

He’s fluent in French after his time with Lens early in his career and could return to the continent when his Robins deal ends.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

A shrewd swoop for someone…

It remains to be seen just who wins the race for Moore’s services as he heads for free agency but there’s no doubt that he could be a smart pickup for someone this summer.

While he didn’t reach the heights hoped of him at Ashton Gate, Moore still has plenty of time to maximise his potential at 26. He’s shown valuable versatility with Shrewsbury Town this season too, playing as a centre-back, right wing-back and defensive midfielder for Steve Cotterill’s side.

It means he’d be a popular returnee for Town but amid potential competition for his signature from Europe, the Shrews could have their work cut out in the race for Moore.