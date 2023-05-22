Attacking signings, new left-back – Is this Burnley’s ideal starting XI for next season?

Burnley are returning to the Premier League as Championship title-winners, and many expect them to return with a bang.

But Vincent Kompany and his recruitment team will still need to have a busy summer transfer window if they’re to re-establish themselves in the top flight.

Burnley have a very good team, but they don’t have too much Premier League experience in their ranks, with a lot of the Clarets side having joined under Kompany and having joined from clubs around Europe.

And with loan players leaving, there’s a few gaps in the Clarets XI to fill – here we look at what Burnley’s ideal starting XI might be in time for next season…

The main department that will need bolstering this summer is the attacking department. Ashley Barnes has already left and Nathan Tella’s loan deal has come to an end, leaving the likes of Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster as Kompany’s only real options in that no.9 position.

Tella was a versatile player for Burnley and his departure leaves a gap on the flanks too, with Anass Zaroury perhaps the only wide player with Premier League potential. Elsewhere, a new no.10 could be needed with Barnes gone, and with the likes of Scott Twine unlikely to feature heavily in the Premier League next season.

In defence, Burnley have two good – albeit inexperienced – centre-backs in Jordan Beyer and Hjalmar Ekdal who look set to be Kompany’s first-choice centre-backs next season, but a new left-back will be required after Ian Maatsen’s return to Chelsea.

Lastly, Burnley have been eyeing a new goalkeeper throughout the season and with their Premier League return long confirmed, a new shot-stopper looks like it’ll be top a summer priority for the Clarets, with Aro Muric inexperienced in the top flight.

Kompany could save a lot of time and pain by signing names like Maatsen and Tella on permanent deals this summer, but neither deal is guaranteed, and with plenty of positions in need of bolstering it could be a tricky summer transfer window for the Clarets.

Still, the future ahead looks to be very bright for Burnley.