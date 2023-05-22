3 Premier League free agents who’d be realistic summer signings for Swansea City

Swansea City enjoyed a strong end to the 2022/23 season, but a bit of a summer rebuild lies ahead.

Manager Russell Martin is seemingly closing in on a move to Southampton, and with several contracts expiring, loan deals coming to an end, and one or two key players likely to attract transfer interest, the summer ahead for Swansea looks to be a tricky one.

The free agent market will no doubt come in handy for the Swans this summer, and here we look at three Premier League players who are set to become free agents next month and who could be realistic signings for the Swans…

Jack Stacey

The Bournemouth right-back is out of contract in the summer. Stacey has played 10 times in the Premier League this season, having racked up 87 league appearances for the Cherries since joining from Luton Town in 2019.

But he’s fallen out of favour since Bournemouth’s return to the Premier League. At Swansea, with the likes of Joel Latibeaudiere and Kyle Naughton out of contract, and Matthew Sorinola’s loan ending, a right-back signing could be a priority and Stacey could be a shrewd signing.

Lyle Taylor

A pressing concern for Swansea City this summer will be the future of Joel Piroe. The Dutchman has just a year left on his deal and with Martin leaving, it casts even more doubt over Piroe’s future.

Expect the Welsh club to be open to selling him this summer and expect him to have plenty of suitors. Swansea will certainly need a replacement or two and one name who could be a good bet is Nottingham Forest’s Lyle Taylor.

The striker hasn’t played in the Premier League this season, but he’s proved himself in the second tier before with Charlton Athletic scoring 11 times in the 2019/10 campaign. He wouldn’t be a blockbuster signing for the Swans, but a useful one nevertheless.

Neeskens Kebano

The Fulham attacker has been a loyal servant to the club for seven years now. But he’s set to become a free agent in the summer and when he does, he’ll become one of the more in-demand names on the free agent market.

Kebano impressed in the Championship last season scoring nine and assisting six in 40 appearances. And this time round in the Premier League, Kebano has managed to record four assists in 17 games despite playing as a late substitute for much of the season.

He’s a very versatile player who can play on either flank and down the middle too, so he’d provide some much-needed attacking cover for the Swans.