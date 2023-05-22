3 Premier League free agents who’d be realistic summer signings for Stoke City

Stoke City look set to be one of the busier teams in the Championship this summer.

A summer rebuild has been brewing for a while now. Alex Neil’s side look ready to spend some money after a subdued couple of years and there’s plenty of improvements for the Potters to make after their 16th place finish in the 2022/23 season.

And whilst Stoke City might spend a bit of money on new signings this summer, expect them to put the loan and free market to good use. Here we look at three Premier League free agents could could be realistic signings for the Potters this summer.

Matty Longstaff

The Newcastle United midfielder is set to become a free agent this summer. The 23-year-old made an immediate impression when given his Premier League debut in the 2019/20 season, but he’s barely played since, having spent time out on loan in League Two.

Last season he spent time at Mansfield Town where he scored six goals in 18 league outings from midfield. He’s clearly a player with potential and a player who’s eager to play football, given his League Two loan spells. This could be a very shrewd signing for the Potters but expect plenty of interest in the Englishman.

Luke Milivojevic

Another central midfielder who could be a good bet for the Potters this summer is Crystal Palace skipper Luka Milivojevic. The Serbian has fallen down the pecking order having featured 18 times in the top flight this season. He’s a hardened midfielder player with great experience and an eye for goal too – he netted 22 Premier League goals in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons combined.

With names like Ben Pearson, Will Smallbone, Nick Powell, and Sam Clucas leaving this summer, central additions will be at the fore of Stoke’s summer plans and Milivojevic could be a shrewd capture.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Jack Stacey

Right-back looks like it’ll be a position that Neil will bolster this summer with the likes of Dujon Sterling and Ki-Jana Hoever having seen their loan spells end.

Bournemouth’s Jack Stacey is out of contract in the summer and he’s an experienced and proven name in the Football League too, having impressed for the Cherries and for Luton Town in the second tier before – the Englishman has 238 career appearances to his name.

And at 27 years old, he’s at a good age to come into a new club and make an immediate impact.